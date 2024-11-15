Крупнейший онлайн-ресурс для дайверов
Поиск
Закройте это окно поиска.

44% of reef-building corals now at risk

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Coral seascape in Kimbe Bay (IUCN Picture Library / Pietro Formis)
Coral seascape in Kimbe Bay (IUCN Picture Library / Pietro Formis)

No fewer than 44% of reef-building coral species are at risk of global extinction, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, which has announced the results of its global assessment at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature & Natural Resources has assessed the conservation status of 892 warmwater reef-building coral species for its Красный список, which is currently marking its 60th anniversary. The last such assessment was carried out 16 years ago, when around 33% of corals were considered under threat.

“As world leaders gather at the UN climate conference in Baku, this global coral assessment vividly illustrates the severe impacts of our rapidly changing climate on life on Earth and drives home the severity of the consequences,” said IUCN director-general Dr Grethel Aguilar. 

“Healthy ecosystems like coral reefs are essential for human livelihoods – providing food, stabilising coastlines and storing carbon. The protection of our biodiversity is not only vital for our well-being but crucial for our survival. 

“Climate change remains the leading threat to reef-building corals and is devastating the natural systems we depend on. We must take bold, decisive action to cut greenhouse gas emissions if we are to secure a sustainable future for humanity.”

Reef in Raja Ampat (IUCN Picture Library / Jason Suwandy)
Reef in Raja Ampat (IUCN Picture Library / Jason Suwandy)

The findings were based on the most recent status update from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (ГКРМН) alongside current and future threats such as the projected increase in warming and major bleaching events, using Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) data.

In addition to climate change and related severe bleaching events, other threats to coral health include pollution, agricultural run-off, disease and unsustainable fishing.

Staghorn and elkhorn

The IUCN offered as examples staghorn (Acropora cervicornis) and elkhorn coral (A palmata), Critically Endangered species in the Caribbean that had experienced significant declines because of increased warming, water pollution, hurricanes and the severe impacts of coral diseases.

Elkhorn coral (MCS)
Elkhorn coral – Critically Endangered in the Caribbean (MSC)

The main solutions for saving corals from extinction are cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and actions to strengthen species’ resilience. The assessors also recommend more research into whether and how corals can adapt to warmer waters, with evidence of adaptation limited so far.

“We’ve known for decades that coral reefs are on the frontline of the global climate and biodiversity crises, and this new result only reconfirms this,” said Dr David Obura, co-chair of the IUCN SSC Coral Specialist Group.

“Without relevant decisions from those with the power to change this trajectory, we will see the further loss of reefs and progressive disappearance of coral species at larger and larger scales.” 

Coldwater corals

The majority of corals are found across the Indo-Pacific but the global assessment of reef-building corals also includes 85 Atlantic species highlighted recently in a PLoS ONE journal article, these being particularly highly threatened by severe annual bleaching events, pollution and disease.

YouTube видео

Red List assessments of coldwater corals are ongoing, with only 22 species of a total of 4,000+ having been assessed so far. The main threats to these species include bottom trawling, deep-sea mining, oil and gas drilling  and deep-sea cable-laying, with white coral (Десмофиллум пертусум) one example of a species assessed as Vulnerable. 

“The latest global assessment brings troubling news for corals, with more than 340 species now being considered at risk of extinction,” said Фонд MSC chief science advisor Prof David Smith.

“An ocean without functioning coral reefs would be a bleak reality, highlighting the urgent need to find solutions to the climate crisis while simultaneously addressing today’s coral crisis.”

Также в Дивернете: УЧЕНЫЕ ОБНАРУЖИЛИ ТЕПЛОУСТОЙЧИВЫЕ КОРАЛЛЫ, СКРЫТЫЕ НА ВИДЕ, КАТАСТРОФА КОРАЛЛОВ: МОЖНО ЛИ СПАСТИ НАШИ РИФЫ?, ФЕРМЕРЫ КОРАЛЛОВ ИЗМЕНЯЮТ БУДУЩЕЕ, ЗНАЧИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПОВЫШЕНИЕ ТЕПЛОУСТОЙЧИВОСТИ ОТ СУПЕРКОРАЛЛОВ SECORE

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Как вы справляетесь с последующими погружениями, если последнее было очень стрессовым из-за нехватки воздуха? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ССЫЛКИ Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Как вы справляетесь с последующими погружениями, если последнее было очень стрессовым из-за нехватки воздуха?
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист
ССЫЛКИ

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Возвращаетесь в воду после неудачного погружения? #AskMark #scuba

Ссылка на сайт Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу. 00:00 Введение 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Распаковка 03:51 Характеристики 09:40 Обзор

Ссылка на сайт Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.
00: 00 Введение
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Распаковка
03:51 Спецификации
09:40 Обзор

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Обзор фонарика OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical #Распаковка #Обзор

На этой неделе в подкасте профессиональные дайв-гиды на Филиппинах оказались в затруднительном положении после того, как стало известно, что некоторые из них принимают плату за гравировку имен на кораллах, что привело к тому, что власти увеличили вознаграждение в четыре раза за любую информацию о виновниках. LL cool J недавно рассказал Guardian, что анаматронная акула в Deep Blue Sea чуть не утопила его. А бывший дайвер ВМС решил стать первым, кто переплывет Ла-Манш на спине. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ ВЕБ-САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Великобритании Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ПОДПИШИТЕСЬ НА НАС В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы купить все необходимое для вас снаряжение. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевает замену профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

На этой неделе в подкасте профессиональные дайв-гиды на Филиппинах оказались в затруднительном положении после того, как стало известно, что некоторые из них принимают плату за гравировку имен на кораллах, что привело к тому, что власти увеличили вознаграждение в четыре раза за любую информацию о виновниках. LL cool J недавно рассказал Guardian, что анаматронная акула в Deep Blue Sea чуть не утопила его. А бывший дайвер ВМС решил стать первым, кто переплывет Ла-Манш на спине.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Проводникам платили за граффити-кораллы #подводное плавание #новости #подкаст

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.

Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
Рафаэль Нови Сетия h: Как правильно перевозить акваланг
Евгений: Четверо дайверов погибли после того, как их засосало в трубу
Дэниел Пир: Есть ли у вас проблемы с ушами во время дайвинга? Возможно, в этом проблема.
Стив Фаррар: Черный флот Бена Франклина
Бад продает: Корабли-призраки Великих озер, часть 2
Cвежие новости
GO Diving Show и Scuba Show формируют рекламное партнерство GO Diving Show и Scuba Show формируют рекламное партнерство
Обнаружены обломки американского эсминца времен Второй мировой войны «Танцующая мышь» Обнаружены обломки американского эсминца времен Второй мировой войны «Танцующая мышь»
Открыт крупнейший в мире питомник морских водорослей Открыт крупнейший в мире питомник морских водорослей
Водолазы, занимающиеся поиском затонувших кораблей, отдают дань уважения летчикам Второй мировой войны по обе стороны Канады Водолазы, занимающиеся поиском затонувших кораблей, отдают дань уважения летчикам Второй мировой войны по обе стороны Канады
Береговая охрана направляет дайв-бот к пропавшим водолазам Береговая охрана направляет дайв-бот к пропавшим водолазам
Водолазы убирают следы призрачного рыбовода Водолазы убирают следы призрачного рыбовода

Связаться с нами

Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки

Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.

Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки

Copyright 2024 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.