Водолазы Скапы обнаружили артефакты с HMS Vanguard

Колокол и артефакты, связанные с пушками, с линкора HMS времен Первой мировой войны. авангардный have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey была проведена в 2023 году.

HMS авангардный был дредноутом водоизмещением 19,560 1909 тонн, спущенным на воду в Барроу-ин-Фернесс в 1916 году и принимавшим участие в Ютландском сражении в XNUMX году.

Линкор HMS Vanguard погиб в 1917 году (Королевский флот).

Большую часть своей карьеры она провела в патрулировании Северного моря, но 9 июля 1917 года произошла серия журнала explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Останки, которые лежат на глубине 34 м, были защищены как военное захоронение только в 1984 году, к тому времени они уже были в значительной степени спасены для цветных металлов. Центральные секции были подняты на металлолом, хотя другие, включая нос и корму, остались нетронутыми на морском дне.

HMS авангардный is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Шестидневное окно

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Хаскиан, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Пластина кампании Нила от Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier авангардный.

После сохранения Национальный музей Королевского флота, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Музей Скапа-Флоу для показа. Главный корабельный колокол можно увидеть в музее доков в Барроу-ин-Фернесс.

Колокол HMS Vanguard выставлен в музее доков Барроу

Дредноуты Королевского флота несли бы от трех до пяти колоколов. Помимо главного корабельного колокола, вероятно, был бы колокол на квартердеке, один в машинном отделении и меньшие для каждой из корабельных шлюпок и кают-компании.

Также в Дивернете: Новые изображения дайверов освещают военные корабли Скапа, История и затонувшие корабли Скапа-Флоу-100, Погружение в Скапа-Флоу, Паломничество в Скапа-Флоу