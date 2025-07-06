Подписки на журналы
Удалить рекламу за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц
Вход

Водолазы Скапы обнаружили артефакты с HMS Vanguard

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Водолаз освещает имя Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Водолаз освещает имя Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Колокол и артефакты, связанные с пушками, с линкора HMS времен Первой мировой войны. авангардный have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey была проведена в 2023 году.

HMS авангардный был дредноутом водоизмещением 19,560 1909 тонн, спущенным на воду в Барроу-ин-Фернесс в 1916 году и принимавшим участие в Ютландском сражении в XNUMX году.

Линкор HMS Vanguard погиб в 1917 году (Королевский флот).
Линкор HMS Vanguard погиб в 1917 году (Королевский флот).

Большую часть своей карьеры она провела в патрулировании Северного моря, но 9 июля 1917 года произошла серия журнала explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Останки, которые лежат на глубине 34 м, были защищены как военное захоронение только в 1984 году, к тому времени они уже были в значительной степени спасены для цветных металлов. Центральные секции были подняты на металлолом, хотя другие, включая нос и корму, остались нетронутыми на морском дне.

HMS авангардный is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Шестидневное окно

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Хаскиан, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Пластина кампании Нила от Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Пластина кампании Нила от Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier авангардный.

После сохранения Национальный музей Королевского флота, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Музей Скапа-Флоу для показа. Главный корабельный колокол можно увидеть в музее доков в Барроу-ин-Фернесс.

Колокол HMS Vanguard выставлен в музее доков Барроу
Колокол HMS Vanguard выставлен в музее доков Барроу

Дредноуты Королевского флота несли бы от трех до пяти колоколов. Помимо главного корабельного колокола, вероятно, был бы колокол на квартердеке, один в машинном отделении и меньшие для каждой из корабельных шлюпок и кают-компании.

Также в Дивернете: Новые изображения дайверов освещают военные корабли Скапа, История и затонувшие корабли Скапа-Флоу-100, Погружение в Скапа-Флоу, Паломничество в Скапа-Флоу

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
Обновленный партнерский проект Gear: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и не могу найти понятный пример того, как крепить баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено на занятиях, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина с сайдмаунтом. Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны? Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода 🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Сайт: https://divernet.com/ Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/ Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ О журнале Scuba Diver. Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал, который бесплатно распространяется в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы знакомим вас с последними новостями из мира подводного плавания: от эпических направлений для погружений и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих историй о подводном мире. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван информировать вас, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Присоединяйтесь к нам, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения! Для деловых запросов используйте контактную информацию ниже: 📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по выбору акваланга, захватывающие погружения, новости о дайвинге и истории о подводном мире!

@jaketarren
#askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и мне сложно найти понятный пример того, как оснащать баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено в обучении, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина сайдмаунта.

Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны?

Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода

🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔Мы предлагаем вам эксклюзивные услуги по доставке еды и напитков.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи.

Фейсбук: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Инстаграм: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Твиттер (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
ТикТок: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Сайт: https://divernet.com/
Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/
Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ О журнале Scuba Diver.

Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй.

Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе событий, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения!

Для деловых запросов, пожалуйста, используйте контактную информацию ниже:

📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Как установить цилиндр Sidemount?

Обновленный Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Как прикрепить мигающий фонарь к моему двух- или одноцилиндровому баллону, чтобы мой напарник мог видеть/находить меня даже в условиях плохой видимости или ночью? Типичный шнурок на таких вещах всегда позволяет свету падать вниз и затенять его. Пожалуйста, посетите наш веб-сайт для получения дополнительных новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода 🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Сайт: https://divernet.com/ Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/ Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ О журнале Scuba Diver. Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания с аквалангом вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения! Для деловых запросов используйте контактную информацию ниже: 📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Любите подводное плавание с аквалангом? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Как прикрепить мигающий фонарь к моему двух- или однобаллонному фонарю, чтобы мой приятель мог видеть/находить меня даже в условиях плохой видимости или ночью? Типичный шнурок на таких штуках всегда позволяет свету падать вниз и загораживать его.
Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода

🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔Мы предлагаем вам эксклюзивные услуги по доставке еды и напитков.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи.

Фейсбук: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Инстаграм: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Твиттер (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
ТикТок: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Сайт: https://divernet.com/
Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/
Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ О журнале Scuba Diver.

Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй.

Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе событий, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения!

Для деловых запросов, пожалуйста, используйте контактную информацию ниже:

📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Как прикрепить к себе мигающий световой маячок, чтобы мой напарник мог меня видеть? #askmark #scubadiving

Обновленный партнер по снаряжению: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Посетите курорт для дайвинга Wakatobi: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, путешествия Reports Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций для каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования.

Посетите веб-сайт курорта Вакатоби:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM. Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Это лучший дайвинг-центр? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.
Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
Рон: Косатки приглашают людей на обед и делают массаж
Мисс Терри: Дайвер всех континентов побил рекорд на неделю
Шон Моран: Реакция ДАН на неудачи
Роберт Уоттс: Дайвер всех континентов побил рекорд на неделю
Шон Моран: Реакция ДАН на неудачи
Cвежие новости
Водолазы Скапы обнаружили артефакты с HMS Vanguard Водолазы Скапы обнаружили артефакты с HMS Vanguard
От бестселлеров к слиткам: призыв к судебному разбирательству по делу о торговле золотом с затонувших кораблей От бестселлеров к слиткам: призыв к судебному разбирательству по делу о торговле золотом с затонувших кораблей
Энди Торбет совершает прыжок с парашютом на фестиваль дайвинга Энди Торбет совершает прыжок с парашютом на фестиваль дайвинга
Саутенд принимает у себя новости о кораблекрушении в Лондоне Саутенд принимает у себя новости о кораблекрушении в Лондоне
Оливье Леже демонстрирует новое произведение искусства – Посол Оливье Леже демонстрирует новое произведение искусства – Посол
На верном пути: Исландия делает все возможное для китов На верном пути: Исландия делает все возможное для китов
Свяжитесь с нами:
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки TikTok
Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки TikTok
Copyright 2025 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.
Подарочные подписки
Подпишитесь за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц