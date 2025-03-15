Марго Пейтон из детского лагеря Kids Sea Camp названа пионером года по версии журнала Beneath the Sea

Margo Peyton, the powerhouse force behind Детский морской лагерь, is no stranger to awards, and now she will have another ‘gong' to add to her growing collection with the announcement that she has been named the Pioneer of the Year 2025 by Beneath the Sea.

Following on from being inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2024, this latest award comes on the back of multiple other accolades, most notably a PADI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, the Reaching Out Award from DEMA and Diver of the Year from Beneath the Sea in 2018, and being inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame in 2009.

Margo has been at the forefront of promoting diving to the next generation for the past 25 years, inspiring over 8,000 young divers and their families, and making remarkable contributions to underwater exploration and education.