Подписки на журналы
Удалить рекламу за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц
Вход

Марго Пейтон из детского лагеря Kids Sea Camp названа пионером года по версии журнала Beneath the Sea

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Марго Пейтон

Margo Peyton, the powerhouse force behind Детский морской лагерь, is no stranger to awards, and now she will have another ‘gong' to add to her growing collection with the announcement that she has been named the Pioneer of the Year 2025 by Beneath the Sea.

Following on from being inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2024, this latest award comes on the back of multiple other accolades, most notably a PADI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, the Reaching Out Award from DEMA and Diver of the Year from Beneath the Sea in 2018, and being inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame in 2009.

Margo has been at the forefront of promoting diving to the next generation for the past 25 years, inspiring over 8,000 young divers and their families, and making remarkable contributions to underwater exploration and education.

Марго Пейтон
Margo Peyton being inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2024 on Grand Cayman

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования.

@timpell49
#AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом?
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Как долго можно удерживать воздух в баллоне? #AskMark #scubadiving

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18–26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок) 1–2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Duikvaker 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1–2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15–16 МАРТА: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28–30 МАРТА: Mediterranean Diving Show 4–6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22–25 МАЯ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Scuba Show 13–15 ИЮНЯ: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ 17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: Разговоры о дайвинге 11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Шоу DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Дайвинг с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в наших брендах ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций для каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования. 00:00 Введение 01:35 Реклама Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок)
1-2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Дуйквакер
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Европейское дайвинг-шоу (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Выставка Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (Шоу дайвинга в Великобритании)
15-16 МАРТА: Океанический фестиваль ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 МАРТА: Средиземноморское дайвинг-шоу
4-6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22–25 МАЯ: выставка дайвинга в Таиланде (TDEX)
31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Шоу подводного плавания
13-15 ИЮНЯ: Малайзийская международная выставка дайвинга (MIDE)
6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ
17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: беседы о дайвинге
11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Выставка DEMA

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.
00: 00 Введение
01:35 Реклама Scuba.com
02:35 Дуйквакер
03:15 ЕСДИ
04:23 по времени ДРТ
05:04 GO Diving Show Великобритания
06:24 АДЕКС ОЗТек
07:06 Средиземноморье
07:34 АДЕКС
08:21 ТДЭКС
08:51 Шоу подводного плавания
09:36 МИДЕ
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Беседы о дайвинге
11:58 ДЕМА

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Предстоящие дайвинг-шоу в 2025 году #scubadiving #diveshow

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ ВЕБ-САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше, чтобы поддержать канал. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Испанская пещера закрыта после несчастного случая #подводное плавание #подкаст #новости

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.
Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
Коул В.: Aggressor Signature Lodges расширяется в Таиланде
Ник Уайт: Погружение на дальний запад Кубы
Габи Кортаберрия: В Ирландии появился первый искусственный риф
Саймон Уолш: Гибель кораллов в Карибском море
Александр Басс: Новая компания берет на себя управление Scubaverse
Cвежие новости
Марго Пейтон из детского лагеря Kids Sea Camp названа пионером года по версии журнала Beneath the Sea Марго Пейтон из детского лагеря Kids Sea Camp названа пионером года по версии журнала Beneath the Sea
Национальный семинар Green Fins намечает дорожную карту для инициатив по устойчивому морскому туризму Национальный семинар Green Fins намечает дорожную карту для инициатив по устойчивому морскому туризму
Император Семи Морей опустошен огнем Император Семи Морей опустошен огнем
Aggressor Signature Lodges расширяется в Таиланде Aggressor Signature Lodges расширяется в Таиланде
В Вакатоби все хорошо В Вакатоби все хорошо
Euro-Divers запускает семинары Blue Lens в Египте Euro-Divers запускает семинары Blue Lens в Египте
Свяжитесь с нами:
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Copyright 2025 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.
Подарочные подписки
Подпишитесь за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц