Подписки на журналы
Удалить рекламу за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц
Вход

Столкновение привело к травмам 14-летнего подростка от винта лодки для дайвинга

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Gili Trawangan (Jorge Láscar)

A Discover Scuba Diving session during which a 14-year-old boy sustained injuries from a boat propeller has set Indonesia’s biggest dive operator at loggerheads with the youngster’s parents.

The incident occurred on 23 May, when Blue Marlin Dive Gili Trawangan, a PADI 5* dive resort off the north-west coast of Lombok, took Indian holiday-maker Aaryan Pathania out to sample diving at a site called Turtle Heaven. 

The teenager was at all times under the direct supervision of his instructor, according to Blue Marlin Dive.

“During surface repositioning, and despite the instructor’s immediate efforts to guide and pull Aaryan away from the vessel, prevailing surface conditions contributed to Aaryan coming into incidental contact with the boat,” the resort’s legal representative Satiya Wirawan has explained in correspondence with the Pathania family.

This contact resulted in lacerations to Aaryan’s lower leg and abrasions to both feet, injuries later described by Blue Marlin Dive as minor. 

After carrying out an internal inquiry, the dive resort denies allegations of operational negligence and breach of applicable safety standards made by Aaryan’s father. Manish Pathania says that witnesses had been aware of the dive-boat engine running while divers were in the water, and that the driver had consequently been negligent. 

“It is common practice to momentarily run the engine on a boat to keep it from hitting the reef,” says Wirawan. “After the engine is turned off, the propeller rotates for a while before stopping completely. 

“The superficial nature of the cuts clearly prove the engine and propeller were not running at the time of the incident. If they were, the injuries would have been far worse.”

A teenager sustained leg injuries on Gili Trawangan (Kambui)
Gili Trawangan (Kambui)

First aid had been administered at the scene, before Aaryan was taken to a medical facility on Lombok for the wounds to be cleaned and sutured. Offered the chance to have him taken to an “international-standard hospital”, Wirawan says that the family had preferred the nearby clinic so that they could get back to Gili Trawangan with least disruption to their travel plans. 

Blue Marlin Dive had covered all medical and travel expenses and incidentals up to the family’s departure, and its offer of an overnight stay on Gili Trawangan to allow Aaryan’s wounds extra time to stabilise had been turned down. 

When the family had requested business-class upgrades on their flight back to India for all three members, because Aaryan required extra leg-room, Blue Marine had agreed to cover the cost of two of those upgrades. 

Обязанность заботы

The Pathania family maintain that Blue Marlin Dive had a duty of care toward a minor under its supervision during an official PADI experience, and that it had lacked empathy in subsequent dealings and was trying to avoid accountability. 

They have now requested compensation of 3 million Indian rupees (about £25,500) to cover the cost of medical and psychological treatment, loss of school time and “pain, suffering and distress caused to Aaryan and our family”.

Manish Pathania claims that his son had needed more stitches than had been understood by the dive-centre, had temporarily developed lower back pain, remained anxious around water and had missed classes as the result of psychological distress. 

Blue Marlin Dive counters that it had already paid out almost 96 million Indonesian rupiahs (about £4,300) in its immediate response to the incident on a goodwill basis and without admission of liability, and that this constituted final settlement. 

No travel insurance claim had been declared at the time by the family, and Blue Marlin suggests that any further claim should be brought through their travel- or health-insurance provider.

‘Veiled attempt’

Describing the Pathanias’ demands as “a veiled attempt at extortion”, Wirawan says that the family refuses to accept that Aaryan’s injuries were limited to five “superficial lacerations” and that he had been expected to make a good recovery.

Дайв с Голубым Марлином was started in 1990 on Gili Trawangan by British diving instructor and technical diver Simon Liddiard who, with his wife Jane, owns Blue Marlin Dive UK.

The company now says that it is the largest dive operator in Indonesia, with locations not only on Gili Trawangan but on Gili Meno, Gili Air, Komodo, Senggigi Lombok and Kuta Lombok. The operation runs 12 dayboats and two liveaboards. 

Также в Дивернете: 4 OF THE BEST AT GILI TRAWANGAN, THE BEST GILI ISLAND, TURTLE SURPRISE AT INDONESIA’S TINY GILI ISLANDS

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
Обновленный партнерский проект Gear: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и не могу найти понятный пример того, как крепить баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено на занятиях, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина с сайдмаунтом. Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны? Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода 🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Сайт: https://divernet.com/ Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/ Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ О журнале Scuba Diver. Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал, который бесплатно распространяется в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы знакомим вас с последними новостями из мира подводного плавания: от эпических направлений для погружений и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих историй о подводном мире. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван информировать вас, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Присоединяйтесь к нам, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения! Для деловых запросов используйте контактную информацию ниже: 📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по выбору акваланга, захватывающие погружения, новости о дайвинге и истории о подводном мире!

@jaketarren
#askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и мне сложно найти понятный пример того, как оснащать баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено в обучении, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина сайдмаунта.

Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны?

Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода

🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔Мы предлагаем вам эксклюзивные услуги по доставке еды и напитков.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи.

Фейсбук: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Инстаграм: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Твиттер (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
ТикТок: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Сайт: https://divernet.com/
Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/
Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ О журнале Scuba Diver.

Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй.

Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе событий, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения!

Для деловых запросов, пожалуйста, используйте контактную информацию ниже:

📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Как установить цилиндр Sidemount?

Обновленный Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Как прикрепить мигающий фонарь к моему двух- или одноцилиндровому баллону, чтобы мой напарник мог видеть/находить меня даже в условиях плохой видимости или ночью? Типичный шнурок на таких вещах всегда позволяет свету падать вниз и затенять его. Пожалуйста, посетите наш веб-сайт для получения дополнительных новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода 🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Сайт: https://divernet.com/ Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/ Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ О журнале Scuba Diver. Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания с аквалангом вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения! Для деловых запросов используйте контактную информацию ниже: 📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Любите подводное плавание с аквалангом? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Как прикрепить мигающий фонарь к моему двух- или однобаллонному фонарю, чтобы мой приятель мог видеть/находить меня даже в условиях плохой видимости или ночью? Типичный шнурок на таких штуках всегда позволяет свету падать вниз и загораживать его.
Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода

🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международное предложение eSIM! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔Мы предлагаем вам эксклюзивные услуги по доставке еды и напитков.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Оставайтесь с нами на связи.

Фейсбук: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Инстаграм: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Твиттер (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
ТикТок: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Сайт: https://divernet.com/
Сайт: https://godivingshow.com/
Сайт: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ О журнале Scuba Diver.

Добро пожаловать в журнал Scuba Diver! Мы увлечены всем, что связано с подводным миром. Как журнал с бесплатным распространением в Европе, Австралии и Новой Зеландии и Северной Америке, мы представляем вам последние новости о подводном плавании с аквалангом, от эпических направлений для дайвинга и честных обзоров снаряжения до советов экспертов, новостей и вдохновляющих подводных историй.

Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным дайвером или только начинаете свое подводное путешествие, наш контент призван держать вас в курсе событий, вдохновлять и готовить к следующему погружению. Заходите, исследуйте и оставайтесь на связи с миром подводного плавания вместе с нами! Присоединяйтесь к нам и не пропустите ни одного приключения!

Для деловых запросов, пожалуйста, используйте контактную информацию ниже:

📩 Электронная почта: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Любите подводное плавание? Подпишитесь сейчас, чтобы получать советы по дайвингу, обзоры снаряжения, советы по подводному плаванию, эпические погружения, новости о дайвинге и подводные истории!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Как прикрепить к себе мигающий световой маячок, чтобы мой напарник мог меня видеть? #askmark #scubadiving

Обновленный партнер по снаряжению: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Посетите курорт для дайвинга Wakatobi: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, путешествия Reports Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций для каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования.

Посетите веб-сайт курорта Вакатоби:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM. Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Это лучший дайвинг-центр? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.
Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
Шон Моран: Реакция ДАН на неудачи
Роберт Уоттс: Дайвер всех континентов побил рекорд на неделю
Шон Моран: Реакция ДАН на неудачи
Эдди Хаззи: Умерла легенда британского дайвинга на затонувших кораблях Джейми Пауэлл
Gazza: Забытые кораблекрушения: Призраки Галлиполи
Cвежие новости
Столкновение привело к травмам 14-летнего подростка от винта лодки для дайвинга Столкновение привело к травмам 14-летнего подростка от винта лодки для дайвинга
Немецкий полицейский застрелил гигантского сома Немецкий полицейский застрелил гигантского сома
59-летний мужчина установил мужской рекорд по ходьбе на задержке дыхания 59-летний мужчина установил мужской рекорд по ходьбе на задержке дыхания
PADI объединяется с производителями снаряжения для ловли новых дайверов PADI объединяется с производителями снаряжения для ловли новых дайверов
Мастер шампанского погиб во время фридайвинга Мастер шампанского погиб во время фридайвинга
Дайвер всех континентов побил рекорд на неделю Дайвер всех континентов побил рекорд на неделю
Свяжитесь с нами:
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки TikTok
Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки TikTok
Copyright 2025 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.
Подарочные подписки
Подпишитесь за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц