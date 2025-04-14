Подписки на журналы
End of an era – Anne Hasson announces retirement from Aggressor Adventures

Энн Хассон

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from photo pro and crew member aboard the original Кайман Агрессор scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure travel company.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and travel with family and friends.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the travel industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife photo safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife photo safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Энн Хассон
Anne Hasson celebrates her retirement

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the dive travel industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of travel and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

As Vice President of Приключения агрессора,  Hasson managed the Reservations, Marketing and Advertising Departments, maintaining the integrity and image of the 41-year-old company’s brand and corporate identity. 

Энн Хассон
End of an era - Anne Hasson announces retirement from Aggressor Adventures
Как работают клапаны Twinset в подводном плавании с аквалангом | Объяснение учений по отключению и советов по использованию изоляторов #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Не знаете, как использовать клапаны Twinset или как правильно выполнить тренировку по отключению клапанов? Ты не одинок. В этом эпизоде ​​AskMark Марк объясняет, как работают клапаны на двухбаллонных баллонах, в том числе как их безопасно открывать и закрывать, как функционируют изолирующие клапаны и почему отработки клапанов (также известные как отработки отключения или V-образные отработки) имеют решающее значение для диагностики утечек во время технических и любительских погружений. Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/ Марк также делится советами о мышечной памяти, помогающей дотянуться до левого и правого штырей, логикой «изолятор первым» и «изолятор последним», а также о том, как избежать чрезмерного затягивания или небезопасного расположения клапана. Это руководство идеально подойдет дайверам, переходящим на сдвоенные баллоны, дайверам с сайдмаунтом, интересующимся установками манифольдов, а также всем, кто хочет улучшить свои навыки управления газовой смесью. Расскажите нам в комментариях, как ваш инструктор обучал отработке навыков работы с клапанами, и не забудьте оставить свои вопросы, используя хэштег #AskMark, чтобы попасть в будущее видео. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Важные партнерские ссылки для перехода 🔗 Получите скидку 15% на международную eSIM-карту! Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Покупайте снаряжение для подводного плавания здесь: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join НАШИ САЙТЫ - Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Дайвинг, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания - Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве - Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы наших брендов Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. 🔔Мы предлагаем вам эксклюзивные услуги по доставке еды и напитков. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (журнал Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (журнал Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Темы: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (журнал Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Сайт: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Для деловых запросов: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Рекомендуемые видео для вас: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== Отказ от ответственности: информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Содержание этого видео, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, предназначено исключительно для общих ознакомительных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

Как работают клапаны на двухцилиндровых двигателях? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark привет Марк. Можешь снять видео о том, как обращаться с клапанами и коллектором на двухцилиндровых двигателях? Трудно запомнить, в какую сторону открывать клапаны, и легко ошибиться, особенно в экстренных ситуациях. Спасибо
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM. Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Как работают двухсекционные клапаны при подводном плавании с аквалангом | Объяснение отработки выключения и советов по использованию изоляторов

