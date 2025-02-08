Подписки на журналы
Удалить рекламу за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц
Вход

France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Orcas performing at Marineland Antibes
Orca performing at Marineland Antibes

France’s last two captive orcas, still being kept at a recently closed facility, are now facing the prospect of being moved to a Canary Islands zoo accused by campaigners of having a poor record on killer whale welfare and mortality.

Wikie and her surviving son Keijp currently remain at Marineland Antibes in the south of France. The facility finally closed in December in accordance with a law passed in 2021 prohibiting the holding and display of captive whales and dolphins in France.

The animals have lived their lives in tanks at the dolphinarium, which had initially hoped to sell them to Japan’s Kobe Suma Sea World, it is thought to be separated and used for breeding. The French government took advice from campaigners such as Dolphinaria-Free Europe (DFE) to block this transfer.

DFE has been lobbying the government to allow the orcas to be transferred to a more natural environment at a Whale Sanctuary Project seaside sanctuary in Canada, but its requests have now been formally rejected. It fears that the orcas are instead bound for Loro Parque Zoo (LPZ), Tenerife in the Canary Islands – which it also holds in low esteem.

Dolphinaria-Free Europe is an international coalition of marine-mammal scientists, animal-welfare experts, conservationists, NGOs, individual members and advisors dedicated to ending cetacean captivity in Europe.    

Margaux Dodds, DFE's chair and also director of the Морское соединение, says she wants to find out why the French government is making what she calls a hasty decision, given that the legal deadline to move the orcas falls only in December 2026. 

Poor husbandry record

Loro Parque Zoo has what Dodds says is a “poor husbandry record with its orcas”. Since 2021 four have died significantly younger than an orca’s average lifespan in the wild, including a three-year-old called Ula. A fifth named Vicky died in 2013 aged only 10 months.

The orcas at LPZ are also said to show signs of stress, including worn and broken teeth from repeated grating against the sides of the tanks and biting metal gates.

Dodds says that LPZ’s track record has been well-documented. “The zoo is on record as being keen to breed its orcas and has indicated that Wikie and Keijo will be utilised as part of its breeding programme, where it has used artificial insemination techniques to force this outcome,” she says.

“With venues closing, there is more importance than ever before for this to be the last generation of whales and dolphins in captivity.” 

“The lack of space at LPZ is also of concern, as the tanks are smaller than the ones from the closed Antibes facility,” says Dodds. “Adding two more orcas would add to the stress levels of all animals concerned.” 

Shows and tricks

“The evidence that the health and welfare of orcas and other cetaceans is severely compromised in captive environments is clear,” says veterinarian Dr Mark Jones, head of policy at the Фонд свободного рождения. “The shows and tricks they are forced to perform have no educational or conservation value. 

“The French authorities have taken the progressive and welcome step to end the captive display of cetaceans. They must now seek the best possible solutions for the remaining captive animals in the country, starting with Wikie and Keijo. Sending them to Loro Parque will only perpetuate and compound their suffering.” 

Диверне has asked Loro Parque Zoo to respond to the criticisms but received no reply. However, the zoo maintains that its performances for audiences by ​​orcas, dolphins and sea-lions are in the animals’ best interests:

“The physical activity and mental challenges involved in training the animals participating in shows are crucial to keeping them fit and in optimal conditions,” it states. “Their activity is linked to achieving rewards, much like what occurs in nature: effort is rewarded with nourishment.

“The actions performed in the shows are naturally occurring behaviours in the wild and are displayed to the public, generating enthusiasm for the animals. This is another significant way to create interest and stimulate commitment to the survival of these species in the wild.”

Также в Дивернете: MALTA’s DOLPHIN PARK: IS IT A ZOO OR A CIRCUS?, CHINA SWIMS AGAINST TIDE TO CONFINE THE MOST ORCAS, ПЛЕНЕННОГО ДЕЛЬФИНА «ВЫБРОСИЛИ С ВОДОЙ», ROMEO & JULIET MANATEES GET AN UPGRADE

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования.

@timpell49
#AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом?
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Как долго можно удерживать воздух в баллоне? #AskMark #scubadiving

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18–26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок) 1–2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Duikvaker 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1–2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15–16 МАРТА: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28–30 МАРТА: Mediterranean Diving Show 4–6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22–25 МАЯ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Scuba Show 13–15 ИЮНЯ: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ 17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: Разговоры о дайвинге 11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Шоу DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Дайвинг с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в наших брендах ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций для каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования. 00:00 Введение 01:35 Реклама Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок)
1-2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Дуйквакер
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Европейское дайвинг-шоу (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Выставка Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (Шоу дайвинга в Великобритании)
15-16 МАРТА: Океанический фестиваль ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 МАРТА: Средиземноморское дайвинг-шоу
4-6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22–25 МАЯ: выставка дайвинга в Таиланде (TDEX)
31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Шоу подводного плавания
13-15 ИЮНЯ: Малайзийская международная выставка дайвинга (MIDE)
6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ
17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: беседы о дайвинге
11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Выставка DEMA

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.
00: 00 Введение
01:35 Реклама Scuba.com
02:35 Дуйквакер
03:15 ЕСДИ
04:23 по времени ДРТ
05:04 GO Diving Show Великобритания
06:24 АДЕКС ОЗТек
07:06 Средиземноморье
07:34 АДЕКС
08:21 ТДЭКС
08:51 Шоу подводного плавания
09:36 МИДЕ
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Беседы о дайвинге
11:58 ДЕМА

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Предстоящие дайвинг-шоу в 2025 году #scubadiving #diveshow

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ ВЕБ-САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше, чтобы поддержать канал. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Испанская пещера закрыта после несчастного случая #подводное плавание #подкаст #новости

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.
Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
микрофон: Четверо дайверов погибли после того, как их засосало в трубу
Аль-Каталфумо: Гибель кораллов в Карибском море
Эйдан Карлей: Пещерный дайвер выжил в воздушной яме 60 часов
Даррен: Можно ли нырять с аквалангом после инсульта?
Саймон Уолш: Гибель кораллов в Карибском море
Cвежие новости
France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate
Графический роман посвящен погружению в призрачную сеть Графический роман посвящен погружению в призрачную сеть
ДНК доказывает: косатки убивают ради печени белой акулы ДНК доказывает: косатки убивают ради печени белой акулы
«Будьте осторожны, выбирая лодки для дайвинга в Красном море», — предупреждает MAIB «Будьте осторожны, выбирая лодки для дайвинга в Красном море», — предупреждает MAIB
Дайвинг-сафари тонет в Раджа-Ампате Дайвинг-сафари тонет в Раджа-Ампате
Волонтеры освободили привязанного кита на острове Скай Волонтеры освободили привязанного кита на острове Скай
Свяжитесь с нами:
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Copyright 2025 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.
Подарочные подписки
Подпишитесь за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц