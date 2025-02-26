Подписки на журналы
BSAC to bring Workshops, Awards and Ocean Action to the GO Diving Show

БСАК

The British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) is gearing up for an action-packed weekend at this weekend’s GO Diving Show, with engaging workshops, prestigious awards and exciting conservation initiatives.

BSAC’s workshops will offer valuable insights and practical advice for BSAC members at the show. Topics include the latest diver safety recommendations following recent trends, safety skills refreshers, instructor support and the launch of a collaboration with Motion for the Ocean, a campaign empowering all divers and snorkellers to support local councils in protecting the underwater environment.

Visitors to BSAC’s stand (Stand 54) can connect with the team, including BSAC CEO Mary Tetley, Head of Diving and Training Sophie Heptonstall, plus the membership and diver support teams. Everyone is welcome to come along and discover what the BSAC community has to offer and how it could enhance your diving life.

БСАК
The BSAC team will be at the GO Diving Show in full force

Mary Tetley said: The GO Diving Show is always a highlight in the diving calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with divers from all backgrounds, share our initiatives and welcome new members into our community. We look forward to seeing everyone soon!”

The weekend will also feature a special awards ceremony on Saturday on the UK Stage, where BSAC will honour outstanding contributions to diving, including the presentation of the Expeditions Trophy and Instructor Awards.

For more on BSAC’s presence at the GO Diving Show, including workshop details and how to sign up, visit the BSAC website здесь.

BSAC Workshops for members at the show

  • Motion for the Ocean – What’s it all about?
  • Safety skills refresh – AED and Basic Life Support
  • Keeping divers safe – Practical advice for clubs and divers
  • Grow your club with Snorkelling
  • Секреты успеха – Practical tips a thriving club
  • Instructor Trainer Workshop – Latest developments

@timpell49 #AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом?

@timpell49
#AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом?
Как долго можно удерживать воздух в баллоне? #AskMark #scubadiving

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18–26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок) 1–2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Duikvaker 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1–2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15–16 МАРТА: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28–30 МАРТА: Mediterranean Diving Show 4–6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22–25 МАЯ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Scuba Show 13–15 ИЮНЯ: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ 17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: Разговоры о дайвинге 11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Шоу DEMA

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок)
1-2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Дуйквакер
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Европейское дайвинг-шоу (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Выставка Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (Шоу дайвинга в Великобритании)
15-16 МАРТА: Океанический фестиваль ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 МАРТА: Средиземноморское дайвинг-шоу
4-6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22–25 МАЯ: выставка дайвинга в Таиланде (TDEX)
31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Шоу подводного плавания
13-15 ИЮНЯ: Малайзийская международная выставка дайвинга (MIDE)
6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ
17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: беседы о дайвинге
11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Выставка DEMA

Предстоящие дайвинг-шоу в 2025 году #scubadiving #diveshow

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой.

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

Испанская пещера закрыта после несчастного случая #подводное плавание #подкаст #новости

