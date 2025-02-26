Подписки на журналы
Удалить рекламу за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц
Вход

Wetsuit Wash to freshen up neoprene

Следите за нами в Google Новостях
Подпишитесь на нашу еженедельную рассылку
Grangers Wetsuit Wash
Grangers Wetsuit Wash

Salt water slowly degrades wetsuits, drysuits and swimwear, fading the colours, reducing the material’s resilience and building up smells from mildew and mould. Nor is the sea the only threat to neoprene fragrance, as divers will be aware.

British-based aftercare solutions manufacturer Grangers says it has created an eco-friendly solution called Wetsuit Wash to remove stains and odour from neoprene-based and similar items and keep them fresh and durable. 

After pouring a capful of Wetsuit Wash into 8-10 litres of water the item is soaked for 30 minutes before rinsing through and allowing to dry. 

Grangers says that Wetsuit Wash is bluesign-approved, indicating a standard that, instead of focusing on testing the finished product, analyses every element from raw materials to chemical components before production even begins. “This accreditation means you can rest assured that Granger’s products are cleaner, safer and more environmentally responsible,” says the manufacturer. 

Its containers are made from 100% recycled single-use materials such as the plastics drink bottles usually disposed of in landfill sites, says Grangers, and they are said to take 60% less energy to produce.

Grangers, which has been in business since 1937, says it has recently entered into a three-year partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to provide its kit protection for all-weather lifeboat crews.

Грейнджер Wetsuit Wash is priced at £9.95 for a 500ml bottle.

Также в Дивернете: HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR WETSUIT, CHOOSING THE BEST SCUBA DIVING WETSUIT: TIPS AND TRICKS, WETSUIT THICKNESS AND TEMPERATURE GUIDE

Актуальные Эпизод подкаста от журнала Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования.

@timpell49
#AskMark Марк, отличное видео, мне нравится ваш контент. Недавно я провел гидроиспытание своего баллона, он был заполнен воздухом. Как долго можно держать воздух в баллоне перед использованием? А в дайвинг-центре можно слить воздух и заправить его найтроксом?
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Как долго можно удерживать воздух в баллоне? #AskMark #scubadiving

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18–26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок) 1–2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Duikvaker 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21–23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1–2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15–16 МАРТА: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28–30 МАРТА: Mediterranean Diving Show 4–6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22–25 МАЯ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Scuba Show 13–15 ИЮНЯ: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ 17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: Разговоры о дайвинге 11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Шоу DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Дайвинг с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Веб-сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в наших брендах ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций для каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования от производителей оборудования. 00:00 Введение 01:35 Реклама Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Полный список дайвинг-шоу со ссылками:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНВАРЯ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международная выставка лодок)
1-2 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Дуйквакер
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Европейское дайвинг-шоу (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРАЛЯ: Выставка Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТА: GO Diving Show (Шоу дайвинга в Великобритании)
15-16 МАРТА: Океанический фестиваль ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 МАРТА: Средиземноморское дайвинг-шоу
4-6 АПРЕЛЯ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22–25 МАЯ: выставка дайвинга в Таиланде (TDEX)
31 МАЯ – 1 ИЮНЯ: Шоу подводного плавания
13-15 ИЮНЯ: Малайзийская международная выставка дайвинга (MIDE)
6-7 СЕНТЯБРЯ: Шоу GO Diving ANZ
17-19 ОКТЯБРЯ: беседы о дайвинге
11-14 НОЯБРЯ: Выставка DEMA

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.
00: 00 Введение
01:35 Реклама Scuba.com
02:35 Дуйквакер
03:15 ЕСДИ
04:23 по времени ДРТ
05:04 GO Diving Show Великобритания
06:24 АДЕКС ОЗТек
07:06 Средиземноморье
07:34 АДЕКС
08:21 ТДЭКС
08:51 Шоу подводного плавания
09:36 МИДЕ
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Беседы о дайвинге
11:58 ДЕМА

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Предстоящие дайвинг-шоу в 2025 году #scubadiving #diveshow

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станьте поклонником: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИ ВЕБ-САЙТЫ Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры снаряжения для подводного плавания Сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости о подводном плавании, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях Сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайвинг-шоу в Соединенном Королевстве Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы в рамках наших брендов ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДИТЕ ЗА НАМИ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СЕТЯХ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com для всего необходимого вам снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше, чтобы поддержать канал. Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

Американский дайвер Баррингтон Скотт установил подтвержденный мировой рекорд Гиннесса по самому быстрому времени погружения с аквалангом на всех семи континентах. Городской совет Картахены заявил, что готовится ужесточить доступ к системе Куэва-дель-Агуа (водная пещера) на юге Испании после смерти 37-летней женщины-дайвера там 18 января. А строитель подводной среды обитания только что продлил рекорд по самому длительному времени, проведенному под водой.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Испанская пещера закрыта после несчастного случая #подводное плавание #подкаст #новости

Подписаться

БУДЕМ НА СВЯЗИ!

Получайте еженедельный обзор всех новостей и статей Divernet. Маска для подводного плавания
Мы не спамим! Прочтите наш политику конфиденциальности для дополнительной информации.
Подписаться
Уведомление о
гость

0 Комментарии
По голосам
Новые Старые
Встроенные отзывы
Посмотреть все комментарии
Недавние комментарии
Саймон Уолш: Гибель кораллов в Карибском море
Александр Басс: Новая компания берет на себя управление Scubaverse
Сара К. Макдональд: Гибель кораллов в Карибском море
Кларк Росс: Различные мнения повлияют на действия по борьбе с изменением климата в первом в истории национальном опросе
John: Смертельный случай при погружении в сухом костюме – создание реальных уроков с учетом человеческого фактора
Cвежие новости
Затонувшее судно «Эндьюранс» показало свое «истинное лицо» Затонувшее судно «Эндьюранс» показало свое «истинное лицо»
Выиграйте поездку на двоих в Гренаду на GO Diving Show Выиграйте поездку на двоих в Гренаду на GO Diving Show
Подан иск на 5 миллионов долларов после смерти ныряльщика с маской и трубкой Подан иск на 5 миллионов долларов после смерти ныряльщика с маской и трубкой
Смерть музыканта во время дайвинга: ошибочный регламент или алкогольное заболевание? Смерть музыканта во время дайвинга: ошибочный регламент или алкогольное заболевание?
Дайверы исследуют старейшее в Северной Европе судно, построенное методом карвелинга Дайверы исследуют старейшее в Северной Европе судно, построенное методом карвелинга 
Австралийские водолазы нашли затонувшую голландскую подлодку времен Второй мировой войны Австралийские водолазы нашли затонувшую голландскую подлодку времен Второй мировой войны
Свяжитесь с нами:
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Фотографии без указания авторства на этом сайте являются собственностью фотографа.
Свяжитесь с журналом DIVER для получения информации.
Facebook X-твиттер Instagram Youtube Потоки
Copyright 2025 Рорк Медиа Лимитед, Все права защищены.
Подарочные подписки
Подпишитесь за 3 фунта стерлингов в месяц