Halcyon connects divers with Symbios Ecosystem

Halcyon introduces its Symbios Ecosystem (Michael Westreicher)
Halcyon introduces its Symbios Ecosystem (Michael Westreicher)

US manufacturer Halcyon has introduced its Symbios Ecosystem of wrist and mask-mounted integrated dive-computers, to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount. 

The system includes “ultra-slim and intuitive” handset and head-up display (HUD) units that are intended to integrate seamlessly with a growing range of Halcyon products, as well as Symbios-enabled third-party devices. 

Parameters are customisable, and data on functions such as diver orientation, gas levels, oxygen supply, GPS position, battery levels and more is designed to be assimilated at a glance, says Halcyon, with the aim of minimising distraction even in the most challenging diving environments.

Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)
Ergonomic handset (Michael Westreicher)

The ergonomic handset has been designed to fit comfortably on divers of all sizes, says Halcyon, and employs tactile-response buttons to ensure ease of use even when wearing thick gloves.

The handset colour display is high-resolution and, it says, offers excellent visibility in all lighting conditions, combined with minimal power consumption. It reflects ambient light to enable divers to see critical information clearly even in direct sunlight.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the handset is said to minimise environmental impact while offering up to 30 hours of battery life. 

Although the Symbios HUD is notably compact, it is claimed to provide 10 times the resolution of standard dive computers to give a crystal-clear display.

(Bori Benett)
The compact HUD unit (Bori Benett)

By connecting to a wide array of devices, the Symbios Ecosystem enables real-time data-sharing with fellow-divers via the Buddy Screen feature. It also integrates with the Halcyon Symbios rebreather and other future-proof technologies to ensure compatibility with expanding systems, says the manufacturer.

The Halcyon app, driven by a community of divers sharing personal experiences, tips and profiles, enables fine-tuning of computer settings, management of gas libraries and the ability to simulate dives out of the water while exploring functionality. 

The community is said to be helping Halcyon to develop a series of innovative features through regular firmware updates to the Symbios Ecosystem. 

(Bori Benett)
Non-reflective display (Bori Benett)

The wireless integration with the Symbios rebreather and support for additional CCRs makes the Symbios Ecosystem valuable for many technical divers, says Halcyon. Also supported are other Halcyon products such as the Tank-Pod, which provides real-time tank-pressure and trim-position data.

The wireless technology is said to isolate potential data corruption and minimise the sort of risks associated with wired connections, with dual orthogonal antennas eliminating the blackspots inherent in most wireless systems.

The system meets all electromagnetic compatibility requirements and is both FCC- and CE-certified.

A comprehensive gas library and profile-setting ability allows users to push a pre-set collection of settings and gases to the computer with one click of the button, according to Halcyon. It is integrated with key dive metrics such as oxygen levels, scrubber temperatures and battery status.

A Symbios Ecosystem handset is priced at 910 euros; Tank-Pod 305 euros; HUD 1,035 euros; handset + Tank-Pod 1,110 euros; HUD + Tank-Pod 1,249 euros; handset + HUD 1,940 euros; and handset + HUD + Tank-Pod 2,235 euros, all prices excluding VAT. For more information, visit Halcyon’s website.

