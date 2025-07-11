Выпуск №99 Scuba Diver уже вышел!

Подписки на журналы
Аквалангист

Нажмите здесь для Аквалангист, выпуск 99

Теперь за чтение последних новостей взимается небольшая ежемесячная плата. Интернет Аквалангист журнала, но у нас есть бесплатная 30-дневная пробная версия для регистрации последней версии Интернет проблема.

Альтернативно, вы можете прочитать Интернет журналы из проблема 98 и предыдущие версии бесплатно, просто посетив ..

Или сходите в дайв-магазин и купите Распечатать скопируйте бесплатно.

Обзор новостей

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

DAN Europe Медицинские вопросы и ответы

Эксперты Divers Alert Network обсуждают риски и профилактику малярии.

Мальдивы, часть вторая

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Сеть оповещений о дайверах

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Индонезия, часть вторая

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Филиппины

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Мексика

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Что Нового

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 сухой гидрокостюм, Mares Power Plana LT плавников, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X маска, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Тест Экстра

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Размышления Монти

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..

@jaketarren

#askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и не могу найти понятный пример того, как крепить баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено на занятиях, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина с сайдмаунтом.

Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны?

@jaketarren
#askmark Привет! Изучаю сайдмаунт и мне сложно найти понятный пример того, как оснащать баки. Я знаю, что это будет рассмотрено в обучении, но мне нужно знать, что купить, прежде чем я пойду на занятия, рядом со мной нет хорошего магазина сайдмаунта.

Можете ли вы показать, как монтируются сайдмаунт-баллоны и деко/стейдж-баллоны?

Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

Как установить цилиндр Sidemount?

@martink72
#askmark Как прикрепить мигающий фонарь к моему двух- или однобаллонному фонарю, чтобы мой приятель мог видеть/находить меня даже в условиях плохой видимости или ночью? Типичный шнурок на таких штуках всегда позволяет свету падать вниз и загораживать его.
Посетите наш веб-сайт, чтобы узнать больше новостей о подводном плавании, подводной фотографии, советов и рекомендаций, а также отчетов о путешествиях: https://divernet.com/

Как прикрепить к себе мигающий световой маячок, чтобы мой напарник мог меня видеть? #askmark #scubadiving

Посетите веб-сайт курорта Вакатоби:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист

Скидка 15% на международное предложение eSIM. Используйте код: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКА СНАРЯЖЕНИЯ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не подразумевается как замена профессионального обучения подводному плаванию с аквалангом или рекомендаций каждого производителя. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащиеся в этом видео, предназначены только для общих информационных целей и не заменяют обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу или особые требования производителей оборудования.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Это лучший дайвинг-центр? W\@wakatobidiveresort

