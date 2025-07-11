Выпуск №99 Scuba Diver уже вышел!

Обзор новостей

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

DAN Europe Медицинские вопросы и ответы

Эксперты Divers Alert Network обсуждают риски и профилактику малярии.

Мальдивы, часть вторая

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Сеть оповещений о дайверах

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Индонезия, часть вторая

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Филиппины

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Мексика

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Что Нового

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 сухой гидрокостюм, Mares Power Plana LT плавников, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X маска, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Тест Экстра

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Размышления Монти

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..