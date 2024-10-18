Крупнейший онлайн-ресурс для дайверов
Vivid Endurance imagery in two-expedition documentary

An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)

Established in the pantheon of iconic British shipwrecks is polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Выносливость – and a documentary recently premiered in London covers not only the vessel’s final voyage but the story of its 2022 rediscovery 3km beneath Antarctic ice.

Выносливость had set off on Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition voyage to cross the Antarctic in 1914, but became trapped in Weddell Sea pack-ice and sank on 21 November, 2015. For over a year after the loss of the ship, Shackleton kept his crew of 27 alive.

In March 2022 the Endurance22 expedition, organised and funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (ФМХТ), discovered the shipwreck and remarkably detailed footage and images were obtained.

Frank Wild, Shackleton's second-in-command, plays with one of the dogs, Sue, in the dog-pen on Endurance (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Shackleton's second-in-command Frank Wild plays with Sue, one of the dogs (RGS / Frank Hurley)
A 2022 subsea photograph shows a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)
A 2022 subsea photograph reveals a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)

FMHT trustee Mensun Bound was director of the expedition, which was led by Dr John Shears, with Nico Vincent as subsea manager and history broadcaster Dan Snow providing the live story-telling.

The National Geographic film Выносливость combines meticulously restored archival footage from the original expedition with the modern-day quest to locate the vessel.

Directed by Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and BAFTA nominee Natalie Hewit, it was first shown during the BFI London Film Festival last week (12 October).

Screenings continue at selected UK cinemas during October, with in-person Q&As with Snow, and from the start of November Выносливость можно увидеть на National Geographic Channel, Disney+ and Hulu in the UK.

Crew-members pose on the ladder with a few of the dogs during the evacuation (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew pose on a ladder with some of the dogs while evacuating the ship (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)
Ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)

“The release of the National Geographic documentary is a milestone for the trust,” says FMHT Chairman Donald Lamont. “As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations. 

“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stories of both expeditions are set in the hostile environment of Antarctica, a continent whose changing features affect us all.” 

Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
On the Endurance wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)
On the wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)

On his way to the Antarctic, as the FMHT points out, Shackleton avoided the Falkland Islands because he was concerned that with WW1 underway the conflict might divert him from his purpose. The Battle of the Falkland Islands was taking place as he entered the Weddell Sea on 8 December, 1914.

In 2019 Mensun Bound led an expedition that located SMS Шарнхорст, which had been sunk in that battle. Another documentary, Lost Ships – The Search For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, tells the story of that search. 

The crew sit down for a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The crew enjoy a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Plates and other dishware used by the crew (FMHT)
Plates used by the crew (FMHT)
YouTube видео
Trailer for the Endurance documentary

Также в Дивернете: Обломки корабля «Шеклтон Эндьюранс» найдены неповрежденными, ВЫНОСЛИВОСТЬ, ПОДВЕРЖЕННАЯ ГЛУБОКОВЫМ ОХОТНИКАМ СОКРОВИЩ, ВЫНОСЛИВОСТЬ ДЛЯ ЗАЩИТЫ ОТ ОХОТНИКОВ СОКРОВИЩ, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND

