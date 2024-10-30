Крупнейший онлайн-ресурс для дайверов
Погружение Раджа Ампат с Meridian Adventure Dive

Погружение Раджа Ампат с Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

В стоимость включено:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Дополнительно оплачивается:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 на человека
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Алкогольные и безалкогольные напитки
  • Подводные компьютеры and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

ВОПРОСЫ?

Тел: + 62 951 317 6120

What's App: +62 822 4854 0774

Эл. почта: bookings@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Условия и положения:

Пожалуйста, укажите MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Период бронирования: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Период путешествия: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

О нас Приключенческое погружение Меридиана:

Расположен в потрясающем Раджа Ампат, Индонезия, Приключенческое погружение Меридиана это 5-звездочный эко-курорт PADI и гордый обладатель престижной награды PADI Green Star. Наш подводное плавание с аквалангом услуги, известные своим профессионализмом и качеством, стали синонимом PADI и Меридиан Приключение имена, гарантируя всем уверенный и приятный опыт дайвинга.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Как вы справляетесь с последующими погружениями, если последнее было очень стрессовым из-за нехватки воздуха? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Как вы справляетесь с последующими погружениями, если последнее было очень стрессовым из-за нехватки воздуха?
#подводное плавание #подводное плавание #аквалангист
ССЫЛКИ

Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

Ссылка на сайт Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

Ссылка на сайт Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.
00: 00 Введение
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Распаковка
03:51 Спецификации
09:40 Обзор

На этой неделе в подкасте профессиональные дайв-гиды на Филиппинах оказались в затруднительном положении после того, как стало известно, что некоторые из них принимают плату за гравировку имен на кораллах, что привело к тому, что власти увеличили вознаграждение в четыре раза за любую информацию о виновниках. LL cool J недавно рассказал Guardian, что анаматронная акула в Deep Blue Sea чуть не утопила его. А бывший дайвер ВМС решил стать первым, кто переплывет Ла-Манш на спине.

На этой неделе в подкасте профессиональные дайв-гиды на Филиппинах оказались в затруднительном положении после того, как стало известно, что некоторые из них принимают плату за гравировку имен на кораллах, что привело к тому, что власти увеличили вознаграждение в четыре раза за любую информацию о виновниках. LL cool J недавно рассказал Guardian, что анаматронная акула в Deep Blue Sea чуть не утопила его. А бывший дайвер ВМС решил стать первым, кто переплывет Ла-Манш на спине.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Стать фанатом: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупка снаряжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИ САЙТЫ

Веб-сайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Подводное плавание с аквалангом, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, обзоры подводного снаряжения.
Веб-сайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новости подводного плавания, подводная фотография, советы и рекомендации, отчеты о путешествиях.
Веб-сайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственное дайв-шоу в Великобритании.
Сайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Для рекламы внутри наших брендов.
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДУЙТЕ НАМ В СОЦИАЛЬНЫХ СМИ

ФЕЙСБУК: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
Твиттер: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
ИНСТАГРАМ: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Мы сотрудничаем с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com, чтобы приобрести все самое необходимое для вашего снаряжения. Рассмотрите возможность использования партнерской ссылки выше для поддержки канала.

Информация в этом видео не предназначена и не заменяет профессиональное обучение подводному плаванию с аквалангом. Весь контент, включая текст, графику, изображения и информацию, содержащийся в этом видео, предназначен только для общих информационных целей и не заменяет обучение у квалифицированного инструктора по дайвингу.

